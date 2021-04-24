Tate had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Tate worked as the primary ballhandler when John Wall was on the bench, and that was evidenced by his tally of seven dimes -- his second-highest mark of the season. He has dished out at least five assists in four of his last six games -- a stretch in which he's averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.