Tate scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four steals, three rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Tate bounced back with his shot after going 1-for-9 from the field in his previous game. More impressive were his contributions on the defensive end of the floor, as he's now tallied at least three steals and one block in three of his last four contests. While his scoring is likely to remain inconsistent, Tate regularly earns 30 minutes and should chip in across all categories.