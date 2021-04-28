Tate tallied 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old has now posted two solid performances in a row, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in that span. Tate has been one of the Rockets' primary ball handlers over the past three games, which is a trend that should continue with John Wall (hamstring) out for the season. The rookie will look to make it three games in a row with at least four assists and two steals Thursday at home against the Bucks.