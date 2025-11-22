The Rockets assigned Tate to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports.

Tate has seen sparse playing time to open the 2025-26 regular season, and Iko relays that it was a mutual decision between Tate and the Rockets to send the sixth-year pro to the G League to get more playing time. Tate has averaged just 5.1 minutes across eight games for the Rockets this season.