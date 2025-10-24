Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (ankle) will be available to play Friday against the Pistons.
Tate is set to make his regular-season debut, although there are no guarantees he'll get into the rotation. Tate is safe to leave on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Goes through contact work•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Hopeful for season opener•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Re-ups with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Expected to re-sign with Houston•