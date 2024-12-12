Tate (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate was one of several Houston players who were listed questionable for this NBA Cup matchup, but his availability suggests he should be good to see minutes off the bench. However, injuries have limited Tate to just nine appearances and 6.2 minutes per game since the beginning of November. He's not likely to see a significant role off the bench in this contest.