Tate notched four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes during Friday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.

Tate was back in the rotation after missing the previous two games, playing at least 15 minutes for just the third time this season. At this point, Tate is nothing more than a depth piece, called upon when the going gets tough. In 26 appearances, he has averaged just 2.7 points in 8.0 minutes per game.