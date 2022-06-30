Tate and the Rockets agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $22.1 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Earlier in the week, the Rockets declined Tate's team option for 2022-23 in order to facilitate signing him to this longer-term deal. As a result, Tate will go from making roughly $1.8 million to an average annual value of more than $7 million over the course of the deal. Undrafted out of Ohio State, Tate emerged as a key bench piece for Houston in 2020-21, when he averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 made threes across 70 appearances. Tate essentially replicated that production last season, and the three-year agreement signals that Houston views the 26-year-old as part of its core. As of now, Tate projects to start at small forward as part of a lineup that will likely include Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith.