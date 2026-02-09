Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (wrist) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Tate will be available as an emergency depth option off the bench, but he's not guaranteed any rotation minutes.
