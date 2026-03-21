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Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Tate (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Miami.
Tate, who has been sidelined since Feb. 21 with a sprained right MCL, is not guaranteed to see any minutes in his return to action.
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