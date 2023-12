Tate (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate didn't play in Wednesday's loss to Houston, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he'll return to action Saturday. He's made 15 appearances off the bench this season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 18.8 minutes per game.