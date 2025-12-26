Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Cleared to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Tate sees sporadic minutes with the Rockets and is averaging 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.5 minutes in December. He'll be available despite a bruised left wrist.
