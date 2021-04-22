Tate totaled eight points (4-19 FG, 0-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 112-89 loss to Utah on Wednesday.

Tate picked up multiple defensive stats for the sixth time in his last seven games but struggled offensively. The forward continues to test his luck from behind the arc despite shooting just 6.9 percent from distance across his last nine games. Over that stretch, Tate has still averaged 11.9 points thanks to 68.8 percent shooting on shots inside the arc, while also adding 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.