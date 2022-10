Tate (ankle), who is out Monday against the Jazz, is considered day-to-day, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate has been dealing with a right ankle injury since the preseason and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game to begin the season. However, coach Stephen Silas doesn't seem to think that Tate's injury is a long-term concern, so the 26-year-old will be in the mix to return as early as Wednesday against Utah.