Tate suffered a right ankle injury during Monday's preseason game against Memphis and is being sent for further evaluation, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tate drew the start at power forward in Monday's exhibition, but he was forced to exit the contest after suffering the injury. His status for the rest of the game is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising for the Rockets to hold him out as a precaution.
