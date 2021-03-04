Tate recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Tate returned to the starting lineup after a two-game stint off the bench and responded with his first double-double of the season. Tate can't be trusted for sustained scoring production on a nightly basis, but he's been doing a good job of late and has scored at least 10 points in five of the team's last eight games.