Tate totaled 14 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-85 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tate moved back to the bench as the Rockets attempted to combat the size of the Grizzlies frontcourt. It clearly failed as the Rockets were thumped and so perhaps Tate moves back into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. He has been a sneaky addition for the Rockets and despite a couple of bumps in the road, he is deserving of a roster spot in standard formats.