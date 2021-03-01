Tate totaled 14 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 133-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tate moved back to the bench as the Rockets attempted to combat the size of the Memphis frontcourt. The maneuver clearly failed given the Grizzlies' 49-point margin of victory, so Tate could make his return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. He has been a sneaky free-agent pickup for the Rockets, and despite a couple of bumps in the road, Tate remains a justifiable roster option in 12-team leagues.