Tate collected 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 101-94 loss to the Heat on Thursday.
Tate had a solid all-around game while being efficient from the floor. The rookie continues to be a bright spot for a struggling Rockets team. Tate has averaged 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while also being solid on the defensive end. While the forward isn't going to give you a ton of scoring, he can be relied upon for a handful of rebounds and assists each game.
