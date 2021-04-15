Tate collected 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 132-124 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Tate had a solid all-around performance but failed to make a shot from distance for the fourth time in his last five games. Despite shooting just 6.7 percent from three over that span, the forward has been able to contribute in other categories for fantasy managers. Tate is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals across his last five games.