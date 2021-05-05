Tate has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and will not play Wednesday against the Sixers.

It's unclear how long Tate will be sidelined, but with only a week-and-a-half left in the regular season, it's possible that this could spell the end of his rookie year. Until the Rockets make an announcement, consider Tate day-to-day, though it would be a surprise if he doesn't end up missing multiple games.