Tate isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old started the first two exhibition contests but will return to the bench with P.J. Tucker (undisclosed) making his preseason debut. Tate is looking to make his NBA debut during the 2020-21 campaign after averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in Australia last year.