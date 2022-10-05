Rockets assistant coach John Lucas said Tate (ankle) went through about half of Wednesday's practice, but he expects the forward to be available for Friday's preseason contest against the Raptors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Tate sat out the team's preseason opener due to a sore left ankle, but the issue has been reported as minor. After signing a three-year, $22.1 million contract this offseason, the undrafted product out of Ohio State will likely garner a major role for Houston in 2022-23.