Tate racked up five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-114 loss to Atlanta.

Tate couldn't rack up any shot volume in the loss, resulting in one of his most meager totals of the season. Despite the disappointing final game, Tate's positional versatility should keep him around in Houston next season, unless their 2022 first-round pick makes him expendable.