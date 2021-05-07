Tate (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against the Bucks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Tate will go through warmups to see how he feels. The Rockets have a 13-man injury report, so DFS managers should keep an eye on how healthy the team ends up being.
