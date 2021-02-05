Tate posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Tate's emergence in Houston places him in the Rookie of the Year conversation. He's now started nine straight games for the Rockets, and Tate is making the most of this opportunity with a high=powered offense filled with playmakers. With his career-high 19 points, we're seeing a great example of the Ohio State product's upside moving forward.