Tate posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Tate's emergence in Houston places him in the Rookie of the Year conversation. He's now started nine straight games for the Rockets, and Tate is making the most of this opportunity with a high=powered offense filled with playmakers. With his career-high 19 points, we're seeing a great example of the Ohio State product's upside moving forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Nears double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Receives another start•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Gets big minutes in return to bench•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Starting Thursday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Part of early season rotation•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Looks good in NBA debut•