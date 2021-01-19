Tate played 30 minutes in Monday's 125-120 loss to the Bulls, scoring 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and adding six rebounds and one block.

Back on the bench after a two-game run in the starting five, Tate still saw the fifth-most minutes of any Rockets player. Head coach Stephen Silas has seemingly taken a liking to Tate for the multi-faceted skill set he offers, as the 25-year-old rookie has seen work this season as a de facto point guard and a small-ball center. Once the Rockets are back to full strength, Tate's minutes will likely fall back into the 20-to-25 range, but he should be one of the main beneficiaries if and when Houston eventually trades away P.J. Tucker.