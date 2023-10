Tate will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Fred VanVleet (rest), Dillon Brooks (rest), Jeff Green (rest) and Jalen Green (toe) sidelined, Tate gets a spot start. While Tate likely won't be a starter during the regular season, the fact he's getting an extended look Wednesday suggests he may be one of the top wings off Ime Udoka's bench in 2023-24.