Tate totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Tate had another solid all-around performance, scoring in double figures with 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists for the fourth time this season. The forward also continued his hot shooting from distance and is now shooting 58.3 percent from three over his last three games. Over that stretch, Tate is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.