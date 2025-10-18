Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Goes through contact work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (ankle) was able to take contact at Saturday's practice, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
According to coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets are still hoping Tate will be ready for Opening Night. Tate is projected to be on the edge of the rotation to open the season, so this news doesn't have a ton of fantasy implications.
