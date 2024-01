Tate (wrist) is available for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up after missing Houston's previous contest with a wrist injury. Tate is averaging 1.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.0 minutes across his last five appearances, though Jabari Smith's (ankle) absence opens up more opportunities in the frontcourt.