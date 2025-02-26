Tate (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Tate was unable to play against the Jazz on Saturday due to back spasms. He went through pregame warmups without any setbacks, and he's done enough to be cleared to return Wednesday. He has averaged 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 13.9 minutes per game since the beginning of February.
