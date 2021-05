Tate (knee) will be available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Only eight Rockets players are available for a second straight game, so there's a good chance Tate gets the start. Even if he doesn't, he should see plenty of usage. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.4 minutes.