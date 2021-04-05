Tate went for 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

It was a nice bounceback for Tate, who was coming off of back-to-back single-digit scoring efforts entering Sunday. The rookie had an efficient night from the field, draining three three-pointers and chipping in a steal for the third time in his last five games. Since the All-Star break, Tate is averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.