Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Hopeful for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockets are hopeful that Tate (ankle) will be ready for the start of the regular season, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tate is still ramping up from an ankle injury he suffered during last season's playoffs, and he won't be available for the rest of the preseason. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to play in the early part of the campaign, Tari Eason could be needed to play significant minutes off the bench if Tate is limited at all.
