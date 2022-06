The Rockets intend to exercise the $1.9 million team option on Tate's contract, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate has spent both of his NBA seasons in Houston and averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds across 78 appearances last season. Houston selected two forwards -- Jabari Smith with the No. 3 overall pick and Tari Eason with the No. 17 pick -- in the 2022 NBA Draft, but it appears the Rockets still have a role for Tate during the upcoming season.