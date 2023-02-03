Tate will play Friday against the Raptors but is expected to sit out the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Thunder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The Rockets will make sure Tate doesn't overwork his ankle, which caused him to miss 31 consecutive games earlier in the season. He's seen at least 20 minutes in his past six appearances, averaging 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. With both Tate and Eric Gordon (rest) expected to be out Saturday, more minutes could be in store for Tari Eason, Garrison Mathews and Josh Christopher.