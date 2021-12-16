Tate totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-89 loss to Cleveland.

Tate was the only Rockets' starter to supply more than five points in the lopsided defeat. He has continued to be a solid role player on a fantasy-friendly offense. Over eight games in December he is shooting 45.5 percent from three. Even so, Tate is best regarded as merely a streaming candidate.