Tate compiled 22 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 117-99 win over the Raptors.

Tate contributed to a balanced effort from the Rockets, who finally stopped the bleeding after a 20-game losing streak. He was able to take his game up a notch due to Victor Oladipo's absence and has also fared much better since Eric Gordon went down with a groin injury.. Tate's ability to fill multiple roles on offense guarantees a high usage rate for the youngster.