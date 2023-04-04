Tate (knee) is unlikely to return for either of the final two games of the Rockets season Coach Stephen Silas said Tuesday, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Though Silas said Tate had a strong workout Tuesday and the team is "hopeful" he'll return for the final two games, it's looking more and more like we've seen the last of Tate this season. If that's the case, he will end the campaign having played just 31 games while averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 21.8 minutes. Considering he's set to miss his ninth straight game Tuesday, Tate will likely not handle a large enough role to garner fantasy consideration even if he's active Friday at Charlotte.