Tate scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed four rebounds in Saturday's overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

With the Rockets down to nine eligible players for their season opener, Tate was given a robust 37 minutes of playing time in his first taste of NBA action. James Harden and Christian Wood combined to take exactly half of Houston's 88 field-goal attempts, but Tate made the most of his nine shots, converting five of his tries, including one three-pointer. He's unlikely to play this much once Houston's COVID-quarantined players return to the court, but Tate at least showed that he's capable of contributing in a reserve role with his effort Saturday.