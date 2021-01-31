Tate had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT) and nine rebounds in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Making his sixth straight start, the rookie played 24 minutes and scored in double-figures for the first time since Jan. 22. Tate also chipped in three steals on the defensive end, matching his season-high, which he initially set on Jan. 16 against San Antonio.