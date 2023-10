Tate (knee) was a full participant at Houston's first training camp practice Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Tate was limited to 31 appearances last season due to ankle and knee injuries, although Houston's rebuild was not conducive to re-incorporating the 27-year-old down the stretch. The Rockets have revamped their wing cast with Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Reggie Bullock, but Tate impressed in Tuesday's practice and is candidate to retain a rotation role.