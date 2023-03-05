Tate (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Spurs.

Tate skipped the first leg of this back-to-back, but he'll be back in action Sunday evening, which may result in fewer minutes for Tari Eason and Usman Garuba. Tate should be good to go for minutes in the high-teens to lower-20s in this one, but he won't do much for you outside of scoring.