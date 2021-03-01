Tate isn't starting Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Tate had started in each of the last 19 games for the Rockets, but he'll come off the bench in Sunday's matchup. Justin Patton will take his place in the starting five against Memphis.
