Tate isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report Thursday, indicating he should play Friday against Denver, Ben DuBose of USA Todayreports.
Tate suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's contest against the Jazz and was forced to exit the game early. The forward seems on track to play against the Nuggets, with Kenyon Martin set to fill in off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Solid line in loss•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Solid production against Orlando•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Provides edge for Team Barry•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Double-double against Suns•