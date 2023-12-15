Tate (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tate has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee.
