Tate produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 136-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Huston may be undergoing some changes in their starting lineup as they try to right the ship. but Tate's role should only increase as a vital part of the franchise. Everyone on the roster has struggled at various points this season, but one could argue that Tate has been the most consistent contributor as well as the team's best defensive player.