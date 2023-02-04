Tate (rest) is out Saturday against the Thunder.
As expected, the Rockets will make sure Tate doesn't overwork his ankle, which caused him to miss 31 consecutive games earlier in the season. On a positive note for Houston, Jalen Green (calf) is questionable to return following a three-game absence.
