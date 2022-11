Coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Tate (ankle) will be out at least 2-3 more weeks, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Tate has already missed six games due to a right ankle injury, and he's slated to be re-evaluated in a few weeks. The 27-year-old will likely be out through at least late November or early December, while Tari Eason and Kenyon Martin should continue to handle increased roles for Houston.